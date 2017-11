Dawson Paukan, age 20, was stabbed to death last night in St. Mary’s.

The Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a disturbance at around 3:00 a.m. today. They were told that Paukan had been stabbed in what is believed to have been an alcohol-fueled altercation. He was taken to the local clinic and succumbed to his injuries.

Paukan’s next of kin has been notified and the Troopers have yet to name a suspect in the case. Their investigation is ongoing.