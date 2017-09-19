Mini Library Coming To Bethel's Ravn Alaska

Beginning Friday, kids flying out of the Ravn terminal in Bethel will have books to read while waiting on the ground or flying in a plane. The program is called Read on the Fly and has distributed about 100 donated books a week to kids since starting last year at the Anchorage International Airport.

The blog AKontheGO created the program to promote literacy, encourage families to read together, and pair reading with travel. The books provide an alternative to electronic devices and a hope that reading will continue long after the plane has landed.

Ravn will kick-off its new reading program with the Lower Kuskokwim School District at the Bethel terminal from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22. An elder will tell a story and a dance group will perform.