Napaskiak Tribal Council Closes River Travel

The Napaskiak Tribal Council has closed river travel around its community. Tribal Administrator Sharon Williams says the ice is deteriorating fast. It’s turned to needles, and the slough ice near the village’s airport has shifted.

The Tribal Council enacted the ban Monday under the recommendation of Napaskiak Search and Rescue. The Tribal Council says if anyone is found trying to access the river, village police will report them to the Council, and confiscate their vehicle until a $100 fine is paid.

No one has been fined so far.

The lakes behind Napaskiak are still open for travel and Tribal Administrator Williams says hunters are using them to take back trails. When those trails are considered unsafe, the Tribal Council will close them as well.

Bethel Search and Rescue reports that, as of Monday, the ice from the Johnson River to below Tuluksak has many open holes and large leads of open water. The group says no one should be on the river at this time for their safety and the safety of searchers.

