No Reported Injuries From Napaskiak House Fire

There are no reported injuries from a house fire that destroyed a home in Napaskiak on Wednesday.

Cheryl Maxie is an Administrative Assistant with the City of Napaskiak. She saw the fire from a distance, burning on the North end of town, and heard volunteers responding.

“The smoke was blowing through the electricity wires. All I heard was chainsaws and men helping each other, trying to turn it off,” said Maxie.

Teddy Sipary was one of those men. Sipary is the Napaskiak Tribal Administrator and he, along with about 30 other volunteers, ran to the house and worked to extinguish the flames from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Sipary says that the volunteer crew stretched three hoses from a nearby slough to douse the fire and used chainsaws to reach the flames hidden inside the walls.

Sipary believes no one was living in the house at the time of the incident and that no one was inside when the fire started.

He says the cause of the fire is unknown and that the house is a “total loss.”