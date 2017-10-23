No School This Friday For Bethel Schools

It is time for teachers' in-service again at Bethel schools, and there will be some schedule changes this week because of it.
This Friday there will be no school for the following Bethel schools - Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat, Gladys Jung Elementary, Ayaprun Elutnaurvik, and Bethel Regional High School.
According to administrators, school will be out due to district-wide in-service training. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will also have early release times for Bethel schools.
Schedule for Early Release Times:
Tuesday, October 24 -
Gladys Jung Elementary - 2:30 pm
Ayaprun Elitnaurvik - 2:30 pm
Mikelenguut Elitnaurvik - 3:00 pm
Bethel Regional High School - 4:15 pm
Wednesday, October 25 & Thursday, October 26 -
Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat - 1:30 pm
Gladys Jung Elementary - 2:00 pm
Ayaprun Elitnaurvik - 2:00 pm
Bethel Regional High School - 2:35 pm