No School This Friday For Bethel Schools

It is time for teachers' in-service again at Bethel schools, and there will be some schedule changes this week because of it.

This Friday there will be no school for the following Bethel schools - Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat, Gladys Jung Elementary, Ayaprun Elutnaurvik, and Bethel Regional High School.

According to administrators, school will be out due to district-wide in-service training. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will also have early release times for Bethel schools.

Schedule for Early Release Times:

Tuesday, October 24 -

Gladys Jung Elementary - 2:30 pm

Ayaprun Elitnaurvik - 2:30 pm

Mikelenguut Elitnaurvik - 3:00 pm

Bethel Regional High School - 4:15 pm

Wednesday, October 25 & Thursday, October 26 -

Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat - 1:30 pm

Gladys Jung Elementary - 2:00 pm

Ayaprun Elitnaurvik - 2:00 pm

Bethel Regional High School - 2:35 pm