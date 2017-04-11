Overdue Teenager Snowmachining From Tuntutuliak To Kipnuk Found In Good Health

An overdue snowmachiner who’d run out of gas was found in safety cabin by search crews this weekend. Nineteen-year-old Clinton Paul had left Tuntutuliak Saturday evening, bound for Kipnuk. When he didn’t arrive, search and rescue teams deployed from Tuntutuliak, Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and Kongiganak to look for the teen. Meanwhile, State Troopers launched an aerial search with a Bethel Search and Rescue volunteer on board as a spotter. Late Sunday night, after approximately 18 hours of searching, crews found the overdue teenager in a safety cabin between Kwigillingok and Kipnuk. Troopers report that the teen was “cold, hungry, and thirsty, but otherwise in good health.”