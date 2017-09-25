Police Ask Public's Help In Finding Richard Parks, Missing Since Sept. 17

Bethel Police are asking the community’s help in finding a man who has been missing for more than a week. Richard Parks, age 55, was last seen in Bethel on September 17 wearing a camouflage coat, black pants, and carrying a black and red backpack. He wears a mustache and beard and has a shaved head.

On Saturday Bethel Search and Rescue, along with police, searched the fish camps between Bethel and Oscarville looking for Parks. He has family in Nunapitchuk and police plan to coordinate with the VPSO there to continue searching for the missing man.

To report information on Richard Parks, call the Bethel Police at 907-543-3781.