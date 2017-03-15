Red Cross Delivers Free Smoke Alarms

The Red Cross is bringing free smoke alarms right to your door.

It's their Regional Home Fire Campaign and it is coming to Bethel this weekend.

Lisa Miller, the Regional Communications officer with Alaska's Red Cross, says that they will be knocking on the doors at the Bethel mobile home park on Saturday.

"Just be home if they're in the mobile home park. Just be home and, you know, open the door when you hear somebody knocking."

Miller says the goal is to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent.

"We want to get into as many communities as possible and make sure everybody has a working smoke alarm. If they don't, we will replace them or give you brand new smoke alarms at no cost."

The campaign in Bethel is not limited to canvassing the mobile home park Saturday. On Sunday, the Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms for anyone in the community that wants one. To get on the list call Red Cross Preparedness Specialist Steven Fisher at 907-230-1975, or call the Bethel Fire Department to schedule an appointment.

Last year the Alaska Red Cross installed 1,425 smoke alarms statewide. They hope to exceed that number this year.