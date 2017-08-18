Rep. Fansler and Sen. Hoffman Denounce President Trump's "Both Sides" Statement On Charlottesville

YK Delta legislators have joined the ranks of public officials denouncing President Donald Trump’s statement that “both sides” were to blame for the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend. Protests injured more than a dozen people, and one woman was killed when struck by a car allegedly driven by a white supremacist.

“You need to unequivocally denounce racism," said Democratic Representative Zach Fansler, who supports the statement issued by his Majority House Coalition on Wednesday in which House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said, “President Trump was flat out wrong to equate those standing up to hate and violence with those perpetrating such acts.”

“That’s just the bottom line of it" said Rep. Fansler, "and comparing anti-protesters to protesters who have a clearly racist, white supremacist agenda is just foolish.”

Democratic Senator Lyman Hoffman called President Trump’s statements “disturbing” and “disheartening.”

“He needs to be leading this nation, uniting it and not dividing it,” said Sen. Hoffman.

Both legislators said that condemning racism is a bipartisan issue.