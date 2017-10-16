Rick Robb Re-Elected Mayor Of Bethel

In a special council meeting last night, Bethel’s City Council re-elected Mayor Rick Robb to another term in office in a narrow, 4-3 vote.

Three of the Council’s seven members cast their anonymous ballots for Vice-Mayor Fred Watson instead. After losing the mayoral election, Watson was promptly re-elected as Vice-Mayor in a 5-2 vote against Council Member Leif Albertson.

Mayor Robb said that he was honored to serve again as Bethel’s mayor and thanked the city for its support.

"I’d also like to congratulate Mr. Watson." he said. "I know we have a good team and I just want to thank you for your continued confidence in me as mayor."

The election was brisk and took less than ten minutes. Council Members voted by writing their candidate’s names on slips of paper and then placing them in Council Member Thor Williams’ baseball hat. All seven of Bethel’s city council members were present for the vote, including Council Member Mitchell Forbes, who participated in the meeting by conference call while boarding a plane.

The City Council also appointed its members to a range of different commissions last night: