Russian Mission Pilot Reported Missing

Local volunteers and law enforcement are searching the tundra for Kyle Stevens, age 31.

The Russian Mission resident left his community yesterday in his small, maroon plane that he piloted himself. A beloved summer camp counselor at the Kako Retreat Center, Stevens was headed to Bethel to pick up volunteers for the Christian mission that he works with.

He was supposed to land in town yesterday, but his plane never arrived. Another pilot who was traveling with Stevens in a separate plane said that he encountered heavy fog as he flew above the Russian Hills.

State Troopers and rescue workers are looking for Stevens, and the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard are helping conduct an aerial search for Stevens and his plane.

Stevens’ missing plane is a Cessna 205, and its tail number is N8347Z. It is maroon with a white stripe. If you see any sign of it or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bethel State Troopers at 907-543-2294.

KYUK's reporting on Stevens' disappearance is ongoing.