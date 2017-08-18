Seventh Grade Teacher In Tuluksak Accused Of Possessing And Distributing Child Pornography

A seventh grade teacher in Tuluksak is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

John Paul Donald Douglas, a teacher at the Yupiit School District’s Tuluksak School, allegedly used peer-to-peer file-sharing software to download pornographic videos that showed female children engaged in sex acts.

Douglas was indicted by a grand jury in Bethel today and charged with nine counts, all of which relate to possessing and distributing child pornography. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of two to 99 years on each count. The State Troopers Violent Offenders Unit is still looking for him.

According to the district's records, Douglas was hired to teach 7th and 8th grade at the Tuluksak School in 2016. Superintendent Rayna Hartz requested that the Board renew his contract in February 2017.

If you have any information about Douglas’ whereabouts, please call Alaska State Trooper Nicholas Hayes at 907-543-2294. Our reporting on this story is ongoing.