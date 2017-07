On Friday, State Troopers arrested a man in Sleetmute for allegedly strangling a woman in town.

Vernon Chris Zaukar, age 58, has been charged with Assault One, Two, and Three. The most severe of these charges, Assault One, typically involves physically hurting another person with a dangerous weapon or instrument.

Zaukar is currently imprisoned in Bethel, awaiting trial; the woman he allegedly strangled survived the attack. Our reporting on this story is ongoing.