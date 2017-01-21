Slideshow: Bethel Protesters March in Solidarity with Women Worldwide

Bethel demonstrators marched in solidarity with protesters around the world calling for women's rights in the wake of President Trump's inauguration.

Signs in both English and Yup'ik called for basic equal rights for women and all people regardless of race or religion.

Organizer Bev Hoffman was happy with the turnout.

"It was a great day in Bethel, Alaska. 2.5 Million women, men and children joined in Women's Marches around the world and wes showed up in -25 temperatures Bethel Strong! It made me so proud to be a part of it," Hoffman said.

