Smartest In The State: Bethel's Cheerleaders

At every game they are there, working hard and making it look easy and fun. They are the Bethel Warrior cheerleading squad, and they took second in the small school cheerleading competition this year.

They arrive early in tight blue, yellow, and white outfits with hair tied back and glittery bows on their heads. They quickly get to work in highly disciplined formations.

When the name of each player is announced, the cheerleaders are lined up on the court to participate in the team's good luck ritual: slapping hands with team members to bring more luck. Then it's back to their end of the court for the serious business of cheering and high kicks.

In addition to being athletic, these girls know how to hit the books. Coach Pam Conrad says this group of warrior cheerleaders' 3.7 grade point average makes them the smartest squad in the state.

"Yeah, we have several cheerleaders who are over 4.0 because they take AP (Advanced Placement) classes so their classes are weighted higher. Pretty impressive brain power on that squad."

"Ready (clap clap) We got power. Oh yeah, we got power. Oh yeah, we got north, south, east, west. Warrior girls will take the best. (clap clap) We got power. Oh yeah, we got power."

It's not easy keeping really bright girls in line. Conrad says it can be beyond herding cats.

"Cats would be easier sometimes. When you have smart teenagers, and 12 of them, they come up with all kind of creative ways to bend the rules. It's a double-edged sword because they are very, very smart kids so they catch on quickly, but they are also very fast on their feet and can argue and push back as well. So you have to herd them in the right direction."

At every game there is a Cheerleader of the Day named by judges. At the final Warrior girls' game Saturday, Tamryn Hodge was surprised to hear her name called out.

"This is my first year joining cheer, actually. I never would have thought. I am really honored that they picked me. I am so excited because all of my squad has worked really really hard this year and so many people have deserved it, so I'm really glad that they chose me for this game."

Poise does not even come close to describing Tamryn. Not only can she high kick with the best of them, but she hits the books with the same intensity she demonstrates as she belts out a cheer till her voice is hoarse. When a nosey reporter asks a stupid question like, "What's your favorite cheer?" she doesn't even blink.

"Oooh. Beat that Team. It has a really nice rhythm and it gets me excited.

"Will you do it?"

And she does, hoarse voice notwithstanding. Imagine her, then multiply it by twelve, and you have the Bethel Warrior cheerleaders.

They bake cookies and cakes to raise the money needed to fly trainers to Bethel so they can improve their aerial technique, but one thing you will never see them do is quit. Even when the team they cheer for is behind.

"Our team is like dynamite. Our team is like dynamite. Our team is tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, boom, dynamite. Our team is like dynamite. Our team is like dynamite. Our team is tick, tick, tick."

These cheerleaders are dynamite.