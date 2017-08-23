Subsistence Fishing Unrestricted In Kuskokwim Tributaries

The state has lifted subsistence fishing restrictions in the Kuskokwim River tributaries. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued the release Wednesday afternoon.

Gillnets of any size mesh can now be used in these waters, but they are limited to 50 fathoms in length. Those with a mesh size of six inches or less are limited to 45 meshes in depth. Gillnets with a mesh size greater than six inches are limited to 35 meshes in depth.

Dipnets are allowed for taking non-salmon species, and fishermen can retain all fish caught with legal gear types, including king salmon.

The Kuskokwim main-stem has been free of subsistence fishing restrictions since July 27.