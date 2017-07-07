Subsistence Gillnet Fishing Opens On The Kuskokwim Saturday

State managers have opened subsistence fishing this weekend from the mouth of the Kuskokwim to the mouth of the Holitna River. The opening begins at noon on Saturday in sections 1 through 4 of the river. Gillnets with 6-inch or less mesh that are 45 mesh deep and 25 fathoms in length are allowed.

“So you know when people are catching a good number of Sockeye and Chums, ” said Aaron Tiernan, Acting Management Biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “ We want to provide some opportunity for folks to go out and harvest those more abundant species to put fish on the racks and things like that.”

Tiernan said that the only area that is closed for subsistence fishing until further notice is the Aniak area because the data there does not look like the rest of the river.

“You know we’ve got Bethel test fish and sonar which are saying it’s a fairly low, it is a low king return. And

Aniak test fishery is indicating higher numbers, a bigger abundance than what those other two projects are saying. So something’s not jibing,” said Tiernan

The theory is that low water has forced salmon to swim a different path around the islands of Aniak, concentrating king numbers where the test fishing is occurring.

Subsistence fishing with gillnets will remain closed on the following portions of the Kuskokwim River and tributaries:

The Kwethluk River, including its confluence with the Kuskokuak Slough, to the Fish and Game regulatory markers located at the downstream mouth of the slough.

The Kasigluk and Kisaralik Rivers, including Old Kuskokuak Slough, to the regulatory markers at the confluence of the Old Kuskokuak Slough and Kuskokuak Slough.

The Tuluksak River, including its confluence with the Kuskokwim, downstream approximately one mile to regulatory markers.

The Aniak River to regulatory markers at its confluence with the Kuskokwim River.

Subsistence fishing with live release gear such as hook and line, dip nets, fish wheels, and beach seines remains open. Any Chinook salmon caught with that gear must be returned to the river alive.