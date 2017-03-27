Sweet And Sour End To Bethel's Basketball Season

Another basketball season has gone by and for some, like Warriors girls team captain Brittney Boney, the conclusion was sweet.

It did not look that way at the beginning; the Bethel Warriors had a slow start in their final contest.

"Yeah we did. But coach talked to us and we picked it up after that. We fought to the end. I'm so proud of them. We were talking, we just wanted to play tough defense and wanted to do better than we did last year, and that's what we did."

Last year Bethel's Lady Warriors lost to the Grace Christian Grizzlies. This year ended in a fast, tight game with one point standing between victory and defeat.

The final score: Bethel Warriors 36, Grace Christian Grizzlies 35.

"It feels so good. Especially after eight seasons coming out fourth, it feels great to have."

This was Brittney Boney's last game with the Warriors. She graduates this spring.

The outcome for Bethel's boys was less sweet. They were also battling for fourth place Saturday, their opponents the Anchorage Christian Lions. It too, was a fast moving, tough game. Early on it looked like the Warriors would have it, though it was going to be a tough fight. But the fight got tougher.

In the end there were two points separating the Warriors from the Lions, and about that many seconds on the clock. The Warriors were at the other end of the court. Before the final buzzer, they got the ball to the other end and heaved a "hail mary" throw that hit the rim of the basket. Warrior Coach Dave Cronk says that the last minute, desperate play was set up by errors earlier in the game.

"We had a few turnovers that cost us some points, and then one of the kids was five for five from the three point line. But all in all they had a great season. They've been a great group of kids. I love being around them."

The final score was Bethel Warriors 50, Anchorage Christian Lions 52.