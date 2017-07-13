Tax Code Rewrite Introduced By Bethel City Council

After a year and a half of hard work from the City of Bethel Finance Committee, a major tax code rewrite was introduced at last night’s Bethel City Council meeting.

Many of the Finance Committee members were in attendance and spoke on the importance of the revisions they propose to make to the code. There was a bit of back and forth on changes to the tax rate on gaming that the committee hopes to still work out, but no final decisions have been made beyond the introduction. The Council will vote on the rewrite at a later meeting.