Tax Code Rewrite Introduced By Bethel City Council

By 20 hours ago

Finance Committee Chair Jon Cochrane (center) addresses the Bethel City Council during People to be Heard on behalf of the work he and the Committee have put into the tax code rewrite over the last year and a half. Picture taken July 11, 2017.
Credit Katie Basile / KYUK

After a year and a half of hard work from the City of Bethel Finance Committee, a major tax code rewrite was introduced at last night’s Bethel City Council meeting.  

Many of the Finance Committee members were in attendance and spoke on the importance of the revisions they propose to make to the code. There was a bit of back and forth on changes to the tax rate on gaming that the committee hopes to still work out, but no final decisions have been made beyond the introduction. The Council will vote on the rewrite at a later meeting.

 