KYUK AM

Tribal Members Offer Ways To Address Alcohol Impacts In Their Communities

By 43 minutes ago

Tribal members met in Bethel to discuss regional issues like alcohol and domestic violence March 8-9, 2017.
Credit Gale Ekamrak / KYUK Interns

After more than a day talking about the impact Bethel alcohol sales were having on their villages, tribal members decided to write a letter to the City of Bethel, asking Bethel City Council members to pass a municipal law requiring Bethel liquor stores to only sell alcohol to customers with Bethel IDs.

The tribal group also encouraged each Yukon Kuskokwim Delta village to create a safety plan to deal with alcohol impacts in their community. The day prior, Atmautluak Tribal Police Officer Steven Andrew suggested public safety officers intervene before people even begin consuming alcohol.

“Your tribal police officers," he said, "they’re not only there to bring people in for protective custody. You can utilize them to start talking with people, doing welfare checks, check on people, see how they’re doing.”

Also on Wednesday, Robert Henderson with the Alaska Attorney General’s office offered a way towards empowering tribal courts. He explained how tribes can enter into an agreement with the state, like Anvik did in January, to send low-level criminal cases to tribal court instead of state court. Those cases often involve alcohol, and when a listener asked if the Delta could form an intertribal court, Henderson seemed to think so.

“That’s a real possibility to me. So a tribal court to represent multiple communities, multiple villages, all with the same goal, all within the same smaller geographical area, that seems reasonable to me," Henderson responded.

Another issue the group addressed was Senator Lyman Hoffman’s proposal to create a new kind of energy borough in the region under Senate Bill 18. Three representatives from Akiak - Mike Williams Sr., Ivan Ivan, and Philip Peter - along with Harold Napoleon of Paimute said that they would travel to Juneau this legislative session to discuss the borough proposal more with the Senator.

Lastly, the group decided to meet again on April 4 to discuss an idea that has long appeared on tribal agendas: forming a regional tribal government.

Related Content

YK Delta Groups Divided On If Alcohol Sales Have Increased Domestic Violence

By Johanna Eurich 18 hours ago
Danielle Shawgo, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health with YKHC, says the health corporation has not seen an increase since Bethel opened its liquor stores in people looking for help to sober up, and she says the numbers of visits to the emergency roo
Gale Ekamrak / KYUK Interns

Has the Bethel liquor store fueled an increase in domestic violence in the region? That is one of the questions at the heart of the tribal meeting held in Bethel this week. The answer is not clear-cut.

YK Tribes Look For Solutions To The Impacts Of Alcohol On Their Villages

By Mar 9, 2017
Gale Ekamrak / KYUK Interns

Bethel’s alcohol stores are affecting the entire region, and it’s up to the tribes to do something about it. That’s the message from a tribal gathering held in Bethel on Wednesday. Representatives from more than a dozen tribes across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta came together to share how their communities have been affected since Bethel started selling alcohol last spring.


State Hands Anvik Tribal Court Jurisdiction To Try Lower Level Criminal Cases

By Steve Heimel Jan 11, 2017
Johanna Eurich / KYUK

On Tuesday, the Walker administration signed an agreement to allow the Anvik tribal court to handle a number of crimes. Those crimes include alcohol and drug offenses, as well as domestic violence cases.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth made the announcement surrounded by more than a dozen state and tribal officials at Governor Walker's Anchorage office. State money is short and getting shorter, she said, and already the state's District Attorneys have to drop cases because of a lack of resources to pursue them.