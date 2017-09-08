Troopers Arrest Bethel Man For Alleged Heroin Smuggling

A Bethel man has been arrested at the Anchorage airport with heroin that State Troopers say was headed for Bethel.

William "Billy" Aloysius, age 33, was arrested Friday, September 1. Troopers say that he was carrying 19.8 grams of heroin and was already under investigation when he was arrested.

According to Aloysius's attorney, Public Defender Tristan Bordon, Troopers detained Aloysius at an Anchorage airport, then took him to an Anchorage medical center where he was arrested.

Aloysius is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on bail. He is charged with a Class B Felony.