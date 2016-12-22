Two Businesses Applying For YK Delta's First Marijuana Store Licenses

Two businesses in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta are applying for the region’s first marijuana store licenses: The Green Tree LLC in Bethel, located at 260 C Osage Avenue, and Kuskokwim Enterprises, LLC in Aniak, located at 3 Slough View Drive.


Both businesses are in the first week of their three-week required public notice period. The notice informs the public of the businesses’ intent to apply and allows the public to submit comments or objections to their local government, the applicant, and to the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.

Once the applications are submitted, the Marijuana Control Board has 90 days to grant or deny a license.

If they do get a license, how the stores would get licensed marijuana or marijuana products, like edibles, are still-to-be-resolved areas of local law. There are no licensed facilities for growing, testing, or manufacturing marijuana in the region, and without a road connecting stores to their products, businesses will rely on airplanes for transporting their merchandise. The catch is that airplanes are under federal jurisdiction, where marijuana is illegal, flying over a state where it’s not.

“Well, all of marijuana is 'operate at your own risk' to some extent," said Cynthia Franklin, Director of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office. She calls the state’s marijuana industry “risky business.”

“We don’t have any idea how the federal government is going to react to the reality of Alaska, which is that if you want to have a [marijuana establishment] in an area of the state that’s fairly inaccessible, you might be violating federal transportation rules. But keep in mind, everything that we’re doing is federally illegal,” Franklin said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a memorandum saying that, in states that have created robust marijuana regulations, if you are a licensed establishment operating in full compliance with these regulations then you won’t be a priority to prosecute. But it offers no guarantees. 

“If you look at the end," Franklin said, "it sort of disavows everything and says, 'we can still do whatever we want.'”

And the memorandum, as mushy as it is, could disappear under Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General.

The marijuana business in Alaska is still young and in rural Western Alaska, untested. And with a new administration taking over the Justice Department, how the state and federal regulations will co-exist is still to be seen.

Related Content

Local Option Voted Down For Marijuana

By Jul 13, 2016
Flickr Creative Commons, jhonycogollo

Bethel City council voted against ordnance that would have given the residents of Bethel the choice to vote on the future of the commercial marijuana industry.

Council member Zach Fansler attempted to introduce the proposal but did not secure enough votes for it’s passage. It failed 3 to 2 with Fansler and council member Alisha Welsh in favor and the Mayor, Vice Mayor and Council member Nikki Hoffman against.

Now the industries legalization of the industry and the terms surrounding it will be left up to the council. 

Council Approves Zoning For Commercial Marijuana In Bethel

By Aug 10, 2016
Spiritual Enlightenment / Flickr Creative Commons

Bethel City Council enacted zoning regulations for its new commercial marijuana policy at its meeting on Tuesday, August 9.

Marijuana Regulation Passed by Bethel City Council

By Jun 16, 2016
Adrian Wagner

In a unanimous decision, Bethel City Council passed its first-ever commercial marijuana regulation.