Veterinarians Traveling To Napaskiak, Napakiak, And Kwethluk This Week

The vets are coming from Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. and the Humane Society. It’ll be the same group that visited the three villages in July. They’re offering spaying, neutering, vaccinations, de-worming, and nail clipping. They will bandage up injured pets, provide wellness checks, and will answer your pet questions.

This time the team is also bringing tools to make life easier and safer for both humans and pets. Ryan Air is flying out kennels, cable tie-outs, leashes, and wood to construct doghouses. Pet owners can pick up the supplies at the service sites.

The vets are traveling to Napaskiak on Wednesday, November 15 and will be at the Bingo Hall.

They’ll be in Napakiak the next day, Thursday, November 16, also at the Bingo Hall.

The vets will end the week in Kwethluk on Friday, November 17 at the Police Station.