Videos: Student Journalists Wrap-up K300 Coverage

Over the weekend, you heard and saw a lot from KYUK reporters about the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Races. While KYUK was on the trail, student reporters were in Bethel producing stories on the races. The seven students came from Kwethluk, Mekoryuk, Quinhagak, and Bethel to take part in the Lower Kuskokwim School District’s Multimedia Journalism class.

During an intense weekend of dog mushing coverage, LKSD Student Journalists produced six videos featuring Kuskokwim 300 mushers, volunteers, organizers, and fans. If you haven't seen them already, check them out here.

Learn about how the mid-distance race got started and why there’s no entry fee:

A profile on this year’s fourteenth-place finisher in the Kuskokwim 300, Jackie Larson of Napaskiak:

Another local mushing profile about this year’s sixteenth-place finisher in the Kuskokwim 300, Isaac Underwood of Aniak:

Watch this story on the race’s logo and t-shirt design contest. Who designed the logo, how the t-shirt design is chosen every year, and how the designs help sell swag:

The final assignments were a recap video of the Kuskokwim 300 and the Bogus Creek 150:

Learn more about the LKSD Student Journalists and the multimedia journalism class at lksd.org/journalism