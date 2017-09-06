Wells Fargo Donates To Winter House In Recognition Of Bethel Branch Manager

Just as summer has begun to cool, the Bethel Winter House has received a $26,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

The bank donated the money in recognition of Wells Fargo Bethel Branch Manager Jon Cochrane, who has a long history of volunteering with the nonprofit.

Cochrane helped open the winter homeless shelter in 2013 and serves as Board President. Throughout the years he has also worked as a volunteer shelter director, overnight caretaker, and cook.

Cochrane's concern for the homeless led him to help form Bethel’s first Homeless Coalition, a group that brings together government, tribal, and nonprofit leaders to develop solutions for affordable housing and social service challenges in the community.

Last year, Cochrane averaged more than 40 hours of community service per month in Bethel and was selected as Wells Fargo’s 2016 Alaska Volunteer of the Year.

Cochrane also serves on the board of the Bethel Family Clinic and the Bethel Actors Guild. He sits on both the City’s Planning Commission and Finance Commission and is also is a foster parent.