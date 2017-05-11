Wells Fargo Names Bethel Branch Manager Jon Cochrane 2016 Alaska Volunteer Of The Year

Wells Fargo has named Bethel Branch Manager Jon Cochrane as its 2016 Alaska Volunteer of the Year.

The bank is donating $2,000 to the Bethel Winter House in Cochrane’s honor. He helped open the winter homeless shelter in 2013 and serves on the organization’s board.

Cochrane also serves on the board of the Bethel Family Clinic and the Bethel Actors Guild. He sits on the Planning Commission and Finance Committee for the City of Bethel. And he is a foster parent.

Cochrane volunteered more than 40 hours of community service per month in Bethel last year.