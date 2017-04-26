What Minute Will The Ice Break? Kuskokwim Ice Classic Wants Your Guess.

The river ice is melting; spring is warming; and the Kuskokwim Ice Classic is doing something new this year.

It’s sold its usual tickets where people guess the exact date and time the ice will break up. Now, it’s selling 60 additional tickets that are separate from the Ice Classic pot. Each ticket represents one minute in an hour. So if you buy minute 10, and the ice breaks at 2:10 p.m., you win.

The new tickets are $250 each and go on sale Friday. The winner takes home two-thirds the pot. The rest goes to the Bethel Community Services Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased in person at AC. Beginning Monday, they can also be purchased in person or over the phone at the Bethel Community Services Foundation.

Tickets must be purchased the day before break up occurs to be valid.