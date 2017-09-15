Woman Accidentally Shot And Killed During Moose Hunt

A woman from Alakanuk was accidentally shot and killed during a moose hunt on Wednesday night.

Natalia Ayunerak, age 40, was killed approximately 30 miles up the Yukon River from the village of Russian Mission. The death was reported to the St. Mary’s Troopers on Thursday morning. According to State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters, Ayunerak’s death occurred in an area with “limited communication abilities,” so that delay is not unusual. The circumstances of the shooting are still unknown, although the hunters involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation, according to State Troopers.

Ayunerak’s next of kin have been notified, and her remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, but public safety officials stress the importance of high visibility apparel during hunting season.