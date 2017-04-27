YK Delta Athletes Head To Anchorage For 47th Annual NYO Games

The Native Youth Olympic Games begin Thursday in Anchorage. Organizers report more than 500 students from over 100 communities across the state are competing in the three-day tournament.

A dozen students from Bethel and even more from across the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta are competing.

The competition’s 10 events test the athletes’ balance of mind and body in skills originally required for subsistence activities.

Byron Nicholai of Toksook Bay has been selected for the Games’ special Friday performance.

All the events are free to attend and are happening in the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.