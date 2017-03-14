KYUK AM

YK Delta Schools Compete For Small Schools State Title This Week

The Newtok Lady Jaegers will represent the Lower Kuskokwim School District at the state tournament in Anchorage this weekend, March 15-18, 2017.
Credit Greg Lincoln / Delta Discovery

The best basketball players from the state’s smallest communities will be hitting the courts this week in Anchorage. It’s March Madness and KYUK will be bringing you the games live.

The first round of games begin Wednesday.

For the girls teams:

Newtok girls play King Cove at 11 a.m.

Aniak girls play St. Mary’s 3:30 p.m.

Scammon Bay girls play Tri-Valley at 6:30 p.m.

The Chefornak Shamans will represent the Lower Kuskokwim School District at the state tournament in Anchorage this weekend, March 15-18, 2017.
Credit Greg Lincoln / The Delta Discovery

For the boys teams:

Chefornak boys play Hydaburg at 8 a.m.

Alakanuk  boys play Gambell  at 9:30 a.m.

Aniak boys play Ninilchik at 12:30 p.m.

Scammon Bay boys play Klawock at 5 p.m.

On Thursday the Chevak girls play Bristol Bay at 11 a.m.

The rounds continue through Saturday when teams will compete for the state championship title as the best small school basketball team for 2017.

