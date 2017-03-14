YK Delta Schools Compete For Small Schools State Title This Week

The best basketball players from the state’s smallest communities will be hitting the courts this week in Anchorage. It’s March Madness and KYUK will be bringing you the games live.

The first round of games begin Wednesday.

For the girls teams:

Newtok girls play King Cove at 11 a.m.

Aniak girls play St. Mary’s 3:30 p.m.

Scammon Bay girls play Tri-Valley at 6:30 p.m.

For the boys teams:

Chefornak boys play Hydaburg at 8 a.m.

Alakanuk boys play Gambell at 9:30 a.m.

Aniak boys play Ninilchik at 12:30 p.m.

Scammon Bay boys play Klawock at 5 p.m.

On Thursday the Chevak girls play Bristol Bay at 11 a.m.

The rounds continue through Saturday when teams will compete for the state championship title as the best small school basketball team for 2017.

