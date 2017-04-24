YKHC Offering Free Bacteria Tests For Home Water Tanks

This week the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation is offering to test Bethel water tanks for bacteria at no cost.

According to a YKHC press release, water delivered by the City of Bethel is already regularly tested for bacteria and meets state and federal guidelines. But sometimes bacteria builds up in the water tanks at the home.

This free testing from YKHC will check for two forms of bacteria: coliform and E. coli. To get your tank tested, pick up a water sample kit from the YKHC Community Health Services Building and return it within 24 hours of collecting the sample. Samples will be accepted April 24-27 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The tests will let you know about the cleanliness of your water tank and will help YKHC better understand how treated water ages in these residential tanks.

If bacteria is found in your water tank, YKHC will teach you ways to clean it.

For more information call 543-6420.