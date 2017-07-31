Yukon District 2 Remains Without A Fish Buyer

The number of fish buyers on the Yukon River remains at one: Kwik’Pak Fisheries based in District 1. That number was set to rise to two on Monday, but problems with air transportation prevented it.

A new buyer, Fish People, was scheduled to begin operating Monday in District 2. It planned to fly out its fish on a large plane from St. Mary’s, but large planes have been prevented from using the airport since last week.

Eric Weingarth manages the St. Mary's airport and says that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered parts to repair the downed weather observation system.

Even though Fish People will not be buying fish during Monday’s commercial opening for Yukon District 2, it will provide ice to fishermen so they can sell to Kwik’Pak in Mountain Village.