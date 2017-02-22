Yukon Kuskokwim Fitness Center Will Remain Closed Monday And Open Friday Through The Spring

At least through the spring, there will be no change in the schedule at the Yukon Kuskokwim Fitness Center. A motion to close the center on Fridays and open it on Mondays failed 2-2 at last week’s Bethel City Council meeting.

Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski and Council Member Fred Watson voted in favor of the change, while Mayor Rick Robb and Council Member Leif Albertson voted against it. The three remaining council members did not attend the meeting.

In January, the fitness center asked people who use the facility their preference. Of the 147 people who voted, 53 percent supported changing the day the center is closed from Monday to Friday. The majority of the staff also preferred the change.

Facility Director Stacey Reardon said Friday is the center’s slowest day, and the main reason to open Monday instead of Friday is swim safety, one of the driving reasons to build the pool.

“Coming into the spring and summer months and the melting of the ice, we do want to hold more swim safety programs for the schools as well as for community members," said Reardon. "We anticipate being able to do more of that on Mondays without the conflicts with other programs and activities on Fridays.”

Reardon predicted revenue would stay the same if the day the facility is closed changed.

“We’ll probably lose some revenue from concessions and admission," she said, "but we anticipate making that up with program fees and other availabilities.”

Fred Watson sits on the city committee that reviewed the change and said that the committee unanimously supported it.

Mayor Robb said the decision three years ago to open the facility on Friday instead of Monday was based on the thinking that Monday is the beginning of the week when people are busy, while Friday begins the weekend when people are looking for something to do. He pointed out that since then, a group of people, including himself, have become accustomed to working out or swimming on Fridays.

“I was there last Friday night," said Robb. "The gym was packed. The pool was, I’d say, at least moderately-average full, so I’m not convinced that this is a really good move to do at this time.”

Council Member Albertson, the other "no" vote, said that he swims or works out on Fridays as well, and the facility should have a schedule that it sticks to, especially for families who load up the car and drive over. And part of the reason for building the pool, he said, was to give the community, especially kids, a place to be.

“Sort of this idea of keeping kids out of trouble. And Friday might be a prime day for that,” said Albertson.

Facility Director Reardon said the center will look into opening the facility seven days a week for the next fiscal year. For now, the fitness center will remain closed on Mondays and open Fridays.