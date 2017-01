Zach Fansler was sworn into the Alaska State Legislature on Tuesday, January 18. He is the State House Representative for District 38.

Fansler replaces Representative Bob Herron, who held the office for eight years.

Fansler, a Democrat, has been living in Bethel for several years. During that time he served as a city council member, was the manger of the Kuskokwim 300, worked as a math teacher, and is now a KYUK employee.