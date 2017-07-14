Accused of Assault, Pius Anthony Joe Turns Himself In

At 10:30 a.m., Pius Anthony Joe turned himself in.

Joe, age 33, is accused of assaulting a woman in Bethel in an abandoned house. According to Sergeant Amy Davis, the incident was reported on June 28 and the police had been looking for him ever since. In a Facebook post yesterday, they appealed to the public for help in finding him.

Joe is charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st degree, a criminal charge that generally refers to rape or attempted rape. He is also charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, which may involve intentional or reckless serious physical injury to another person, or physical injury to any person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.

Joe is now custody at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.