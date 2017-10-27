Bethel City Council Meeting Wrap-Up: October 24

All seven City Council members were in attendance for the regularly scheduled October 24 meeting, with Mayor Rick Robb out of town and attending the meeting via telephone. Vice Mayor Fred Watson took on the Mayor’s responsibilities in Mayor Robb’s absence.

Unfinished Business

A) Public Hearing Of Ordinance 17-45: Amending Fees And Charges Related To Planning Services For Tall Towers.

A unanimous vote passed the ordinance that City Manager Peter Williams introduced. The ordinance can be found on page 45 of the meeting packet.

New Business

A) Introduction of Ordinance 17-46: Amending The Bethel Municipal Code Chapter 4.16.160 Tax Exemptions Rental Units Tax Exemption On Fuel And Electricity.

Postponed until the next City Council meeting. Introduced by Council Member Naim Shabani.

B) Introduction of Ordinance 17-47: Supporting The Amendment To The Official Map And Land Use Code.

Introduced by unanimous Council vote. Initially introduced to Council by City Manager Peter Williams. The ordinance can be found on page 47 of the meeting packet.

C) Resolution 17-19: Authorizing The Issuance Of A Utility Revenue Bond Of The City In A Principal Amount Not To Exceed $913,000 To Finance Water And Wastewater Utility Improvements; Creating A Lien On Net Revenues Of The City’s Water And Wastewater Utilities For The Payment Of The Bond; Providing For The Date, Terms And Covenants Of The Bond; And Authorizing The Sale Of The Bond To Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Or A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Pursuant To The Terms And Conditions Provided In This Resolution.

Passed by unanimous Council vote. Introduced by City Manager Peter Williams and can be found on page 49 of the meeting packet.

D) Action Memorandum 17-65: Postpone Until November 28, The Agenda Items Set For The November 14, Regular City Council Meeting Due To A Lack Of A Quorum For The Council’s November 14 Regular Meeting.

Introduced by Mayor Richard Robb and can be found on page 76 of the meeting packet.

E) Action Memorandum 17-66: Approve The Mayor’s Appointment Of Mary Nanuwak To The Public Safety And Transportation Commission For A Term Of Three Years.

Introduced by Mayor Richard Robb and can be found on page 77 of the meeting packet.

F) Action Memorandum 17-67: Authorize The Installation Of Art In The Y-K Fitness Center As Agreed To In The Memorandum Of Agreement Between The City Of Bethel And Bethel Community Services Foundation And Rasmuson Foundation For The Tier 2 Grant: Art Project.

Adopted by unanimous Council vote. Introduced by Mayor Richard Robb and can be found on page 78 of the meeting packet.

G) Action Memorandum 17-68: Direct The City Administration To Research The Appropriate Lifting Equipment Needed To Conduct Necessary Maintenance At The Y-K Fitness Center.

Passed by unanimous Council vote. Introduced by the Parks, Recreation, Aquatic Health and Safety Committee and can be found on page 83 of the meeting packet.

H) Action Memorandum 17-69: Direct Administration To Prepare A Resolution Supporting Bethel City Council’s Legislative Priorities For The FY 2019 State Of Alaska Capital Budget.

Passed by a unanimous Council vote. Introduced by City Manager Peter Williams and can be found on page 84 of meeting packet.

I) Action Memorandum 17-70: Authorizing The City Manager To Negotiate And Potentially Contract With The Top Scorer(s) For Planning And Engineering Services.

Passed by a unanimous Council vote. Introduced by City Manager Peter Williams and can be found on page 86 of the meeting packet.

