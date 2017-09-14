Bethel City Councl Meeting Wrap-Up: September 12

All Bethel City Council members were in attendance at the regularly scheduled September 12 meeting.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A | Public Hearing of Ordinance 17-39: Repealing And Replacing Chapter 4.16 Of The Bethel Municipal Code, Sales And Use Tax.

Passed with a 6 to 1 vote, Mike Shantz in opposition. Ordinance introduced by the Finance Committee. Page 38 of meeting packet.

NEW BUSINESS

A | Introduction Of Ordinance 17-42: An Ordinance By The Bethel City Council Amending Fees And Charges Related To Electronic Records For The City Of Bethel.

All in favor of Introduction. Mayor Richard Robb introduced. Page 134 of meeting packet.

B | Introduction Of Ordinance 17-43: Amending The Bethel Municipal Code Section 4.04.020 Budget Estimate-Preparation.

All in favor of Introduction. Mayor Richard Robb introduced. Page 135 of meeting packet.

C | Introduction of Budget Ordinance 17-28 (b): Amending The Adopted Annual FY 2018 Budget-Increase in Gravel for Street Repairs.

All in favor of Introduction. City Manager Williams introduced. Page 139 of meeting packet.

D | Introduction of Budget Ordinance 17-28 (c): Amending The Adopted Annual FY 2018 Budget-Changes in Line Items to YK H&F Center and Water/Sewer Utility Fund

All in favor of Introduction. City Manager Williams introduced. Page 140 of meeting packet.

E | Resolution 17-16: Supporting Public Employees Retirement System Reform.

Passed all in favor. Mayor Richard Robb introduced. Page 143 of meeting packet.

F | Action Memoranda 17-58: Appointment of Jennifer Dobson to the Community Action Grant Technical Review Board.

Passed on consent agenda. Mayor Richard Robb introduced. Page 145 of meeting packet.

G | Action Memoranda 17-59: Appointment of Eileen Henrikson to the Public Safety and Transportation Commission for a term of three years.

Passed on consent agenda. Mayor Richard Robb introduced. Page 146 of meeting packet.

